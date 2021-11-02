Ambassador Rødsmoen to visit Phuket and meet Norwegians in the area 

Norway’s Ambassador to Thailand, Kjersti Rødsmoen is scheduled to visit Phuket on 30 November, and on that occasion, she would like to meet Norwegians in the area for an informal chat about life in this part of Thailand.

According to the Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok, it will not be a formal information meeting, but an opportunity for an informal social gathering.

The embassy will cover the cost of light refreshments and ask interested participants to please register by Friday 19 November to [email protected] Tel: 02 2046557

The meeting will be held in Norwegian and will take place at Talung Lounge, Courtyard Phuket Town Hotel from 11:00 to 12:30.