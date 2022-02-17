Join SwedCham SG’s Women4Women Speed Networking event

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce Singapore is hosting their first Women4Women Virtual Speed Networking Breakfast for Female Professionals on 22 February.

More about the event, SwedCham SG writes:

SwedCham’s Women4Women Forum invites you to a speed networking session on Zoom with one purpose only: To expand everybody’s business network through a fast-paced virtual networking event where you have the opportunity to introduce your business and/or yourself to other participants in a series of timed exchanges.

For 45 min to 1 hour, 2-4 participants will be divided into Zoom breakout rooms with groups rotating every 5 -7 minutes. The exact format will depend on the number of participants.

A list of participants will be sent to registered parties before the event.

Get your digital business card sorted, grab your breakfast and join us online to meet your next new client, a great connector, or the business associate you have been looking for. Or perhaps just a new friend.

Find more information and sign up here