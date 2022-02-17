NPA Vietnam found and safely destroyed explosive munitions in Quang Tri province

Last week, on the NPA/RENEW clearance site in Gio Hai commune, Gio Linh district, Quang Tri province, the clearance teams found 31 explosive items, including cluster munitions and other explosive ordnance, most of which was uncovered from a cache.

NPA Vietnam shares that the team safely destroyed these explosive munitions on-site before their working day ended. This was the first task conducted by the teams after resuming operations following a well-deserved two-week break to celebrate the Vietnamese Lunar New Year holiday.

Moreover, NPA Vietnam notes that in January this year, the two NPA/RENEW teams cleared a total of 73,000 square meters and safely destroyed 65 explosive munitions in Nhi Trung village.

This clearance task is expected to be completed in September 2022 and safe land will be released for 1,065 community members to expand their livestock farms and build new roads for resettlement.

NPA also took the opportunity to thank the United States Government for supporting the NPA/RENEW survey and clearance in Quang Tri province.