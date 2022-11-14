Join the European Higher Education Fair 2022 in Philippines

The Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines and the Nordic Embassies are to organize the “European Higher Fair 2022: Youth for Excellence and Innovation” on 18 to 19 November 2022 at the Shangri-La Plaza Grand Atrium in Mandaluyong, the Philippines.

Participants will be provided with the most comprehensive information and practical tips to get to study in the EU, as well as the chance to learn about mobility programmes and scholarships, partnership opportunities from the EU.

“The EHEF is, indeed, the best platform to connect with top education institutions from the EU,” writes H. E. luc Veron, Ambassador of the European Union to the Philippines.

Please register here to attend.

For more information please click here.