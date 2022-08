The Study In Sweden tour will visit Chulalongkorn University, Thailand on 1 September 2022 from 10 AM to 2 PM at Mahitaladhibesra Building.

Alumnis and representatives from the Embassy of Sweden will be available to provide more information about higher education in Sweden and how it is to live and study there.

Plus, Study In Sweden will visit other universities in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chonburi, Khon Kaen and Phuket.

For more information, please visit https://studyinsweden.se/