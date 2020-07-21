Academies in Sweden still open for late applications

The number of available spots at Swedish universities has been increased due to the coronavirus pandemic – and despite a record intake of students, thousands of places remain open to latecomers.

Thousands of students received their admission letters last week. Almost 452,000 people had applied to start a university course this autumn, 50,000 applicants more than 2019, according to the national TT newswire.

This year 180,000 of the applicants got their first pick of academy they desired. While around 45,000 were admitted to their second choice and 23,000 to their third choice, according the Swedish news, the Local.

Sweden academies offer wide range of courses and complete degrees. It is also common to just take one semester’s worth of modules – either because you need them before advancing to another degree course, or simply for fun, or as a way of taking a short break from a job market that’s been hit hard by the pandemic.

Non-EU students normally have to pay tuition fees in Sweden, but there are exemptions. For example, if you have a permanent Swedish residence permit or a temporary residence permit that was granted on the basis of something other than studies then it is accountable as Swedish student and granted no tuition fee.

Around 11,000 university courses are currently open for late applications, and several have been added fairly recently. These courses includes degrees, short and basic modules, and more advanced studies.

Almost 3,500 of them will be taught in English. For more information please read here