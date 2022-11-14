Norwegian Vietnamese choreographer to perform “Jakob” dance premiere in Vietnam

Norwegian Vietnamese choreographer, Tony Tran, is to perform the dance “Jakob” first premiere in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam in November 2022.

The event is co-organized by the Embassy of Norway in Hanoi, MORUA, and H2Q Art as well as partly supported by Danse- og teatersentrum / Performing Arts Hub Norway and Arts Council Norway Kulturrådet.

According to Tony Tran’s official website, Jakob is the continuation of Tony Tran’s ongoing research on power and identity in human relationships.

The show “invites the audience into a seemingly playful choreography that investigates the reasons for why we limit our availability and our capacities to open up for one another, and to support and accept each other.”

The performance in Hanoi will be on Friday, 25 November 2022, at 8 PM at Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA), F.B1-R3, Royal City 72A Nguyen Trai, Thanh Xuan, Ha Noi.

And the performance in Ho Chi Minh City will be on Wednesday, 30 November 2022, at 8 PM (the location will be announced later).

Please register here for attending.