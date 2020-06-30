MAERSK expands land journey from Thailand to Laos and Vietnam

The Danish integrated shipping company Maersk announced their route expansion on 30 June 2020. The announcement invites all business to reach out to Laos and Vietnam via East-West Economy Corridor from Thailand. The statement said:

“Grow your business in Laos by joining us via a cross-border journey to Vietnam or Thailand through the East-West economic corridor. We are connecting Laos’ economic center and industrial zones with various terminal gateways! We provide a one stop end-to-end service to enable you to expand your business to a wider market. For more details, please feel free to contact to Vietnamese representative or Thai representative or direct contact with us here.

Maersk is the Danish integrated shipping company, active in ocean and inland freight transportation and associated services, such as supply chain management and port operation. Maersk has been the largest container ship and supply vessel operator in the world since 1996.