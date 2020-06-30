Sweden chosen as 2020 innovation leader for the European Union

The European Commission announced in 2020 edition of the innovation scoreboard reports highlighted that this year Sweden has taken the lead as the EU Innovation leader, followed Finland, Denmark and the Netherlands.

The EU’s innovation performance continues to increase at a steady pace, with growing convergence between EU countries. On average, the innovation performance of the EU has increased by 8.9% since 2012. Performance increased in 24 EU countries since 2012, with the biggest increases in Lithuania, Malta, Latvia, Portugal and Greece.

