Tetra Pak Thailand joins the global movement towards Zero Emission by 2025

Tetra Pak, the multinational food packaging giant based in Sweden and Switzerland, announced on 30 June 2020 that the company aims for a zero emission goal by 2020.

The ambition is to reach net zero emissions across the value chain by 2050, supporting this with an intermediate 2030 target of net zero carbon emissions across its own operations. The company will also set emissions reduction targets in line with 1.5°C according to the Science Based Targets (SBT) initiative across scopes 1, 2 and 3.

Tetra Pak offers packaging, filling machines and processing for dairy, beverages, cheese, ice cream and prepared food, including distribution tools like accumulators, cap applicators, conveyors, crate packers, film wrappers, line controllers and straw applicators. The company was founded on the idea that a package should save more than it costs, with sustainability always at the core of how the company operates as a business. Since 1999, the company has been collecting data on energy use and greenhouse gas emissions from across the organisation on an annual basis, with its GHG accounts audited by an independent third party since 2013.

Bert Jan Post, Managing Director of Tetra Pak (Thailand) Limited said “Tetra Pak Thailand shares the global commitment to reducing our emissions and carbon footprint. We continuously engage in various initiatives which increase our use of renewable electricity, including the purchase of International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs). Tetra Pak is the first company in Thailand to source Gold-Standard I-RECs. Our factory in Rayong is equipped with solar panels installed over four of the factory rooftops, providing 1,350 MWh of renewable electricity every year”

Lars Holmquist, Executive Vice President Packaging Solutions and Commercial Operations at Tetra Pak, said: “We have consistently delivered on our climate goals, right from the first goal set in 2002, again in 2005 and we are on track to meet our 2020 goal. In 2017, we were the first company in the food and beverage industry to have our climate impact reduction targets approved by the SBT initiative. More recently, we joined the European Alliance for Green Recovery, the ﬁrst pan-European call for mobilisation on post-crisis green investment solutions. Today, we are once again leading the way by setting ambitious net zero emissions targets that will drive transformation right across our sector and the entire value chain. The planet’s greatest environmental challenge demands nothing less from us.”

“Ten years ago we set a climate goal to cap our 2020 impact across the value chain at 2010 levels, while growing the business. This helped us save 12 million tonnes of GHG emissions to date. We believe that our ability to set and demonstrate progress in line with science and societal expectations, our innovation drive and the collaborative approach across the value chain put us all on the right path to achieve our new ambition.”

Tetra Pak will focus on four key areas to reach net zero GHG emissions across its own operations by 2030 and to realise its 2050 ambition along the entire value chain: lowering energy-related emissions; partnering with stakeholders along the value chain to significantly reduce carbon footprint; accelerating low carbon circular packaging and equipment portfolio development; developing sustainable recycling value chains.