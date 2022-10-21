Malaysian General Election to be held on 19 November

Following a special meeting relating the 15th General Election (GE15) chaired by Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh on Thursday, it was announced that polling day for the GE15 has been set for 19 November. This was reported by Malaysian news website, Star Online.

Ghani Salleh further announced that Nomination Day for candidates will be on 5 November and early voting on 15 November, and that the state elections for Perlis, Perak and Pahang will be held concurrently with GE15. Other states such as Melaka, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak will not conduct state polls as they have concluded theirs recently.

Following a dissolution of Parliament on 10 October, state governments for PAS-led Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu and Pakatan Harapan-governed Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Penang have chosen not to dissolve their legislative assemblies.

The dates for nomination, early voting and polling for the three state elections will be the same as the general election while the EC had opened registration for domestic and international postal voting on 10 October.

Find postal voting application for Malaysians living abroad via: myspr.spr.gov.my/login

