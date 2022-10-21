Danish sustainability forum Global Fashion Summit to feature a Singapore Edition

Embassy of Denmark in Singapore calls to join the first-ever Global Fashion Summit: Singapore Edition on 3 November 2022.

The Global Fashion Summit is the leading international forum for sustainability in the fashion industry and is organized by Global Fashion Agenda, a non-profit organization fostering industry collaboration on sustainability in fashion to accelerate impact.

The edition in Southeast Asia is the first held outside Copenhagen since its launch in 2009 and will build on conversations and learning from Copenhagen. It will further include include manufacturer and supply chain partner voices to create a deeper understanding of sustainability challenges, differences and opportunities.

Among others, Matthew Guenther, Environmental Sustainability Director at TAL Apparel, will participate in the masterclass, ‘Connecting the EU Textiles Strategy with the Value Chain,’ to provide clarity on how the Strategy’s various pieces of legislation will impact manufacturers while Sumi Dhanarajan, Associate Director, APAP, will moderate the ‘Our Energy Transformation Moment’ conversation, which will look at the role brands can play in reducing scope 3 emissions.

Also participating is the Ambassador of Denmark to Singapore, Sandra Jensen Landi.

At the moment, new speakers for the panel lineup are announced regularly.

For additional information and line-up: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalFashionAgenda/ and https://globalfashionagenda.org/

For tickets: https://globalfashionsummit.com/tickets/?fbclid=IwAR222VG7cpVXqXQfqmyLT3ipYipjJ-rWHGwltTu8JBJirz2kDELFY41At2I

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DKembassySG