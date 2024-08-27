Many activities to celebrate 55 years of Viet Nam – Sweden relations

The Embassy of Vietnam in Sweden held on August 26, 2024, a press conference to announce all the events planned this autumn to celebrate the 79th anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam (1945-2024) and the 55th anniversary of Viet Nam – Sweden diplomatic relations (1969-2024).

The main Ceremony will be held on September 6, 2024 in Stockholm to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the National Day of Viet Nam and the 55th anniversary of the establishment of Viet Nam – Sweden diplomatic relations, with the participation of representatives from Vietnamese and Swedish Government, Swedish people and Vietnamese community in Sweden. At the ceremony, the audience will have opportunities to watch the documentary “Viet Nam – Sweden: Over half a century of cozy friendship”, enjoy special musical performances by artists from Viet Nam and Sweden as well as the Ao Dai collections of the Vietnamese Ao Dai Heritage Club – Hanoi.

In the morning of September 6, the Embassy of Viet Nam in Sweden will also coordinate with the Trade Office of Viet Nam in Sweden and FPT Corporation (Viet Nam) to organize the Viet Nam – Sweden Business Forum with the theme: “Digital transformation – Energy transition – Innovation: Cooperation for a sustainable future”. The event is expected to attract hundreds of delegates representing agencies, organizations and businesses of the two countries.

In addition, a series of Vietnamese cultural and artistic programs will also be held in many cities in Sweden, such as: Music performances and exhibitions of paintings and handicrafts in Malmo (September 8), Grand Concert in Helsingborg (September 14), art performances in Stockholm and surrounding areas (September 21), photo exhibition on 55 years of Viet Nam – Sweden relations and the launch of a bilingual book in Vietnamese and Swedish “The world people’s affection for President Ho Chi Minh” in Stockholm (late October 2024).

The series of such events are expected to highlight the 55th anniversary of Viet Nam – Sweden relations, further strengthening the traditional friendship between the two countries.