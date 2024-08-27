New study shows significant mental health challenges in both Scandinavia and Southeast Asia

A groundbreaking study conducted by the University of Turku has highlighted the significant mental health challenges faced by adolescents in both Scandinavia and Southeast Asia, with a focus on school safety, cyberbullying, and suicide attempts. The research, led by Yuko Mori, reveals a troubling connection between perceived school safety, cyberbullying, and suicide attempts among youths in 13 countries, including Norway, Finland, Vietnam, Indonesia, China and Singapore.

The study, part of the Eurasian Child Mental Health Study, surveyed 21,688 adolescents aged 13-15 across Europe and Asia. It found that approximately 31.4% of students felt unsafe at school, with significant regional differences. In Norway, only 7.7% of boys reported feeling unsafe, whereas in Vietnam, the figure soared to nearly 53%. Indonesia also showed high levels of perceived insecurity, with 35% of girls and 31% of boys expressing concerns about their safety at school. Japan is the worst case, where more than 70% feels unsafe at school.

The research also revealed a strong link between cyberbullying and suicide attempts. Overall, 4.8% of the surveyed adolescents had attempted suicide, with girls being more vulnerable. Those who experienced both traditional and cyberbullying were at the highest risk. This trend was particularly evident in Vietnam and Indonesia, where cyberbullying is on the rise due to increased internet access and social media use.

Mori’s study underscores the urgent need for improved mental health support and safer school environments in both regions. The research suggests implementing school-based mental health programs, anti-bullying initiatives, and digital interventions to address these issues. It also highlights the importance of cross-national studies in understanding the global nature of adolescent mental health problems and the need for tailored solutions that consider cultural and regional differences.

As mental health concerns continue to grow among adolescents worldwide, this study provides critical insights into the factors contributing to these issues and offers a roadmap for creating safer, more supportive environments for young people in both Scandinavia and Southeast Asia.

If you are interested in hearing more the dissertation will be defended at the University of Turku on August 30, 2024. The defense will be accessible to the public via Zoom.