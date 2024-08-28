NordCham Indonesia to host roundtable on Nordic Business climate

On September 11, 2024, the Embassy of Sweden and NordCham Indonesia will host their monthly roundtable, focusing on the current business climate for Nordic companies operating in Indonesia. Business Sweden will lead the discussion by presenting findings from the Indonesia Business Climate Survey 2024.

The event will bring together Nordic multinationals, SMEs, and individuals working for Indonesian companies, embassies, and trade promotion organizations. Participants have the opportunity to discuss recent developments in the Indonesian economy, sharing insights, rumors, and trends under the Chatham House rule. Every participant is expected to share something, but if it is your first time, you do not need to.The roundtable promises to offer a platform for addressing challenges and strategies in the complex Indonesian market.

Erik Odar, Trade Commissioner of Sweden to Indonesia, will be the speaker. The Indonesia Business Climate Survey 2024, which gathered responses from 35 Swedish companies in Indonesia, is part of a broader global initiative to understand the business conditions and aspirations of Swedish firms across various markets.

