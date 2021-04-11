Marsk to launch the first ever carbon neutral container ship by 2023

The Royal Danish embassy in Vietnam mentioned on 9 April 2021 the plan of Maersk Line to launch the world’s first carbon neutral ship in 2023.

International shipping activity is one catalyst for high CO2 emissions. With the attempt to reduce carbon emissions from marine operations, A.P. Møller-Mærsk – the world’s largest container shipping company – has decided to sail the first-ever carbon-neutral container ship to sea by 2023.

This contributes to Mærsk’s ambition to a carbon-neutral future and to become one of the leaders in decarbonizing global logistics.

