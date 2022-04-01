Gain insight into experience from Finland and Thailand on Green Transition in Textile Industry

Join the 5th episode of the Circular Economy Webinar on “Green Transition in Textile Industry” to gain insights into Experience from Finland & Thailand on 5 April.

The event is hosted by the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok together with the Asian Institute of Technology and the Ministry of Industry of Thailand.

Highlights of the event include:

New innovations for the environmentally friendly textile industry

New textile fibers from waste plastic or wood!

Ecological chemicals and processes

New business models to transform the textile industry

Success stories and learnings from Finland and Thailand

