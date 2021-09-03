Mr. Richard Rokmat Magnus appointed as Singapore’s Non-Resident Ambassador to Finland

Retired Chief District Judge Richard Rokmat Magnus has been appointed as Singapore’s Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Finland, according to this press release. He was presented with the Letters of Credence by President Halimah Yacob in a presentation on 31 August.

Mr. Magnus is Chairman of the Public Transport Council and is a retired Chief District Judge with the Singapore Legal Service.

Mr. Magnus holds several public positions such as Chairman of the National Bioethics Advisory Committee, Chairman of the Independent Review Panel (MHA), and Board Member of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore. He is also the founding Chairman of Temasek Foundation Cares and Deputy Chairman of Temasek Foundation. In the private sector, Mr. Magnus has held positions as Chairman or Board Member of several companies.

Mr. Magnus was conferred the Distinguished Service Order in 2021, the Public Service Star in 2015, the Meritorious Service Medal in 2009, and the Public Administration Medal (Gold) (Bar) in 2003. He graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Master of Laws. He is also an alumnus of Harvard Kennedy Business School in the Advanced Management Programme, as well as the John F Kennedy School of Government in the State and Local Government Programme.