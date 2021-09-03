Sjømannskirken in Pattaya is open again 

After being closed due to tight covid-19 restrictions in Thailand, Sjømannskirken in Pattaya (the Norwegian Seamen’s Church) opened its doors again on 1 September, according to this announcement.

Sjømannskirken in Pattaya writes that the church will, from 1 September onwards, be open Wednesday to Sunday from 12 pm to 4 pm. On Wednesdays, there will be served “Svele” (Norwegian pancakes) with sour cream and jam and on Saturdays the church’s famous rice porridge is available.

Services every Sunday followed by church coffee will also resume. Currently, the services are held without a priest onsite.

Sjømannskirken in Pattaya acts as a Church and a social and cultural meeting place for permanent Norwegian residents in Pattaya and Norwegians on holiday in Thailand.

