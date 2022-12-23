General news / Malaysia / Myanmar

Myanmar arrests more than 100 Rohingya including children

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by The Global New Light of Myanmar.

Myanmar authorities arrested more than 100 Rohingya, including twelve children in the southeastern township of Bogale who were heading to Malaysia “without official documents” on 20 December 2022.

The Global New Light of Myanmar reported that a local court sentenced thirty-five persons aged over eighteen to five years imprisonment.

Moreover, thirteen persons under eighteen were ordered to be detained at Hnget-Aw-San Youth Training School until they were 20 years old.

The minority group of Rohingya people from Bangladesh are denied citizenship as well as access to healthcare and education. For traveling, they are often required permission to do so.

Source: https://www.gnlm.com.mm/112-bengalis-including-12-children-without-official-documents-arrested/#article-title

