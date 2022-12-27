At least 20 Rohingya dead after boats arrives in Indonesia

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported on Tuesday, 27 December 2022 that at least twenty Rohingya people have died at sea in recent weeks after boats arrived in Indonesia.

Local disaster agency officials said that as one of the boats carried a total of 174 Rohingya, most of them were in a state of dehydration, fatigue, and in need of urgent medical care ashore in Aceh province, reported Reuters.

Sorely, the persecuted Muslims, Rohingya, have been persecuted in Myanmar and have fled from refugee camps in Bangladesh to countries like Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia for years.

According to Reuters, the UNHCR said that 2022 could be “one of the deadliest years” at sea in almost a decade for the refugees.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/least-20-reported-dead-rohingya-boats-land-indonesia-2022-12-27/