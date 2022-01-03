Myanmar receives part of Denmark last humanitarian grant of 2021

Denmark’s last humanitarian grant of 2021, called the Tsunami Reserve, was on 31 December sent to conflict-affected and climate-affected countries including Myanmar, countries in the Sahel region of West Africa, and the Horn of Africa via Denmark’s humanitarian strategic UN partners, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark said in a press release.

According to the release, the UN estimates that 274 million people are in need. A number that has never been higher. Of these, historically many – 84 million people – have been displaced from their homes. This is given special consideration when the money in the Tsunami Reserve has to be placed.

Speaking on the matter, Minister for Development Aid Flemming Møller Mortensen said, “It is a difficult balancing act when the scarce resources have to be distributed. Especially when the situation in the world looks like it does right now. New violent humanitarian crises often affect large parts of the emergency budget. But it is important not to forget the many protracted humanitarian crises. That is why this year we have chosen to prioritize the tsunami reserve for the underfunded, exacerbated, and forgotten crises.”

Myanmar is among the recipient countries, where the humanitarian situation has worsened since the military coup in February, the Ministry said. Other focus areas mentioned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark were Palestinian refugees in vulnerable areas in the Middle East together with African countries under pressure by both climate change and conflict.

“We have given special priority to providing funds for humanitarian crises, which have both grown during the year and which, for various reasons, have not received sufficient support. With the latest grant of DKK 150 million from the tsunami reserve, Denmark will reach DKK 3.18 billion in emergency aid in 2021 for the world’s global crises, ” Flemming Møller Mortensen said.