Danish apprentices join green transition initiative in the Philippines

Eight Danish apprentices from Skive College, Industriens Uddannelser, and CELF will team up with local students at Marikina Polytechnic College (MPC) in the Philippines. Together, they will tackle technical projects aimed at promoting sustainability and green transition.

The collaboration, announced after a meeting between Peter Henrik N. Dalberg, Chargé d’affaires ad interim, and Reza Dadufalza-Goyeneche, Head of Trade, is part of the Globus program. This initiative, led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, integrates Danish students into the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) alongside partners from the Global South.

Through the buddy system, the apprentices will work on real-world challenges at MPC and local companies, fostering international cooperation and skill development. The project highlights Denmark’s commitment to sustainability and global partnerships.