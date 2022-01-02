More hospital beds, please

Two years into the pandemic, new restrictions are now being implemented around the world to “flatten the curve to fit the capacity of our health care system”. This is so yesterday.

Yesterdays restrictions were only successful in destroying the livelihood of millions of people. A return to those measures will be more devastating than what we have seen so far. People are running out of savings faster than our governments can build up higher national debts.

It is about time our governments start expanding the dimension of our healthcare system to fit our demand. We lost a lot of time. Let us re-focus our energy on balancing the capacity of our intensive care units to fit the higher level of demand which it is clear to all that we will face for a number of years.

Reject the restrictions. We need more hospital beds. Adjust to reality.