New cargo air service between China and Denmark launched

A new cargo air service linking Zhejing’s capital city, Hangzhou, with Denmark recently was launched in East China to support foreign trade growth.

Currently, three round trips are scheduled weekly between Hangzhou and Billund. The airport plans to increase the flight frequency of the route in the third quarter of this year, reported China Daily.

According to the Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport, the launch expanded the Xiaoshan airport’s international all-cargo air destinations to a total of 20.

Source: https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202304/07/WS642fe1fea31057c47ebb8f14.html