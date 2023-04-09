Business in Asia / China / Denmark / Trading & Logistics

New cargo air service between China and Denmark launched

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by China Daily.

A new cargo air service linking Zhejing’s capital city, Hangzhou, with Denmark recently was launched in East China to support foreign trade growth.

Currently, three round trips are scheduled weekly between Hangzhou and Billund. The airport plans to increase the flight frequency of the route in the third quarter of this year, reported China Daily.

According to the Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport, the launch expanded the Xiaoshan airport’s international all-cargo air destinations to a total of 20.

Source: https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202304/07/WS642fe1fea31057c47ebb8f14.html

Related posts:

EU Ambassador met with Cambodian premier to further strengthen relationship Finland says rail link to China important to Nordic cooperation Denmark export more to China than Norway Danish ambassador to Indonesia speaks at Jakarta School of Maritime Transportation

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *