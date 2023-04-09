Filipino journalists join media self-regulation program in Sweden

Eight Filipino journalists recently joined a two-week program on media self-regulation in Stockholm, Sweden, reported Phil Star.

The program was funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency aiming to promote media development in a democratic framework.

The Philippine team was joined by journalists from Bangladesh, Cambodia and Vietnam.

They got to attend sessions with various representatives from the government, civil society, Swedish media and media self-regulation bodies as well as met with journalism students at Stockholm University.

“By promoting media industry collaboration and securing support from various stakeholders, the country team aims to improve the visibility of media-citizen councils and bring them, along with the available self-regulatory mechanisms, closer to the public the media claims to serve,” said the Philippine team.

