Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar discuss solutions for PM 2.5 pollution

Thailand’s prime minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha recently hosted an online meeting to discuss the collaboration to solve PM2.5 pollution with Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of the Lao PDR, and Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Prime Minister of Myanmar.

According to Pattaya Mail, constructive and concrete approaches to tackle the issues were shared from each party during the meeting.

In the past weeks, several hotspots and wildfire situations in three countries have gotten worse, they directly affected locals and tourists’ health and daily lives.

Notably, the haze pollution in Chiang Mai province of Thailand which has been ranked the worst air quality in the world has been uncontrollable for months.

Therefore, immediate action and cooperation are needed from the authorities because it is a fundamental right for everyone to be able to access good air quality.

