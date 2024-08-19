New Danish Ambassador in China



After five years in Paris as the Danish Ambassador to France Michael Starbæk Christensen has been appointed to China. On August 16 2024 he presented his credentials to the Protocol Department at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The former Danish Ambassador to France ended his ambassadorship in France with the Olympics. Michael Starbæk Christensen has over the past few weeks hosted several dignitaries, including HM King Frederik X, HM Queen Mary, HRH Crown Prince Christian, HRH Princess Benedicte, and five Danish ministers as the Olympics were going on. Despite his demanding schedule, Christensen remains energized and focused.

In a Facebook post from Danish Embassy in China, he says: “China is a key global player and a crucial trading partner for Denmark. Our bilateral relations are strong, and there is significant potential to enhance our cooperation.” He highlighted the Green Joint Work Programme launched last year and expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Denmark and China.

Christensen’s career includes roles as Permanent Under Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Deputy Head of Cabinet at the European Commission, and postings to the Danish UN Mission in New York and the Danish Embassy in Moscow.

He arrives in Beijing with his husband Giovanni and their dog Diva.