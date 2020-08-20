China, Denmark, International relations

Ambassador Carsten Damsgaard shares his experience living and working in China

by  •  • 0 Comments

Photo: Embassy of Denmark in China

What has been the best, worst or hardest in the past five years in China? These questions many people wonder. Ambassador H.E.Carsten Damsgaard answered these questions in an exclusive interview with Sn.Dk on 3 August 2020.

After five years posted as Denmark’s ambassador to the world’s most populous country, the world’s second largest economy and at Denmark’s largest embassy, Ambassador Damsgaard shares his experience in an article with the title “Five exciting years in China”.

Please read the full story here

