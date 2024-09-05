Community news / Myanmar / Norway

New Head of Mission at the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Yangon

Mrs. Elisabeth Schwabe-Hansen is the new Head of Mission at the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Yangon.

With over 22 years in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she has led initiatives in Africa and contributed to Norway’s conflict prevention and resilience strategies. Her experience includes postings in Tanzania and Sudan, as well as work with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Darfur.

Elisabeth, who arrived last week, looks forward to exploring Myanmar’s rich history and culture.

