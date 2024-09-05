Swedish man scammed by Thai woman promising marriage, loses over 300,000 baht

A 42-year-old Swedish man named Ahmet is seeking justice after being scammed by a Thai woman who promised him marriage, only to discover she was already married.

Ahmet sought help from Ekkaphop Luangprasert, founder of the “Survive – Sai Mai Must Survive” Facebook page, a community or support group focused on helping people in need or those facing difficult situations.

From Love to Deception

Swedish Ahmet met the Thai woman on a dating app on June 17. After weeks of communication, she persuaded him to send over 359,000 baht for wedding expenses, claiming they would soon be married. Trusting her, Ahmet traveled to Sukhothai on August 25, where she arranged temporary accommodation. However, she became unreachable after two days.

Realizing he had been deceived, Ahmet sought help from rescue workers in the area. They contacted the woman, who eventually agreed to meet for a traditional engagement ceremony on August 29.

The following day, the woman requested that photos of the ceremony be deleted. Soon after, Ahmet learned from a man claiming to be her husband—a soldier from Tak province—that the woman was not divorced and that the husband intended to sue Ahmet.

Fearing for his safety and wanting his money back, Ahmet went to the Sri Samrong Police Station to file a report, but the police refused to accept his complaint. Ahmet is now seeking assistance through the “Survive – Sai Mai Must Survive” page.

Source: T News.