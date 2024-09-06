Typhoon Yagi: Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns Danes in Vietnam

A typhoon named Yagi is expected to hit the northern part of Vietnam from Friday and continue throughout the weekend. As a result, the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs is warning Danes in Vietnam.

On the social media platform X, the Ministry has stated that there is a high risk of both flooding and landslides in the capital Hanoi and in areas such as Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Thai Binh, Nam Dinh, and Ninh Binh.

The typhoon has already struck the Philippines, causing flooding in the capital, Manila.

Laos, China and Thailand are also expected to be affected by Yagi. Meteorologists have warned of heavy rain in the North and Northeast of Thailand, and according to Reuters, the typhoon is also expected to impact Southern China, where it could become the most powerful storm to hit the region in years.