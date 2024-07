“Skandinaver på Phuket” wants to establish a recurring gettogether on every first Wednesday of every month, taking place at Karlssons Restaurant in Patong.

If you are from Denmark, Norway or Sweden, you are welcome regardless of how long time you have stayed or plan to stay in Phuket.

“These monthly meetings will take place without an agenda and all questions can be brought up for discussion,” writes the Phuket association on its Facebook page.



.