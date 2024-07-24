New Finnish Bar opens in Bangkok

Another Finnish-owned bar in Bangkok, Paradise Beach Bar, will officially open its doors this coming Saturday 27 July 2024 at 6 pm. To celebrate this spectacle, TFCC invites members and other good people to join the fun.

TFCC normally organizes its Monthly Socials on Fridays. But in this case, the Chamber will make an exception. However, the fun factor remains the same, the TFCC assures on its Facebook page.

Paradise Beach Bar is easy to find. Just follow Sukhumvit Soi11 until the Levels Nightclub. But don’t stop! Just a few more steps and there it is.

“The protocol remains the same: come as you are, pay as you go. See you soon,” writes TFCC.