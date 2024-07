Mamma Mia! The ABBA Musical is coming to Hong Kong from July 26 to August 15, 2024. The appearance marks the 50 years anniversary of ABBY winning the Eurovision Song Contest with “Waterloo”!

SwedCham HK is using the occasion to gift 12 tickets to the lucky winners on its Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/swedchamhk/

Members can also enjoy a discounted ticket price by reaching out via email to [email protected],” writes SwedChamHK on its Facebook page.