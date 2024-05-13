No one to represent Sweden in Taiwan?

In the Swedish media KinaMedia, one can read about the continuous absent of Swedish diplomats in the Swedish representative office in Taipei.

According to this article, it has been an issue since 2020.

For the last couple of years the CEO of the Swedish Chamber of Commerce have stepped in for important events. However now the CEO has resigned.

According to the author of the article, this has caused a bit of concern in the Swedish community in Taiwan, as to who will represent them.

Source: KinaMedia