Danish-Icelandic artist kicks off SE Asia tour

by Lærke Kobberup

The exhibition called “Your curious Journey” began its travel last Friday, 10 May 2024. The exhibition is created by the Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson.

Some of Olafur Eliasson’s main themes are embodiment, experience, perception, and a special focus on climate action and the importance of more than human perspectives.

The exhibition opened its doors this Friday, 10 May 2024, in at Singapore Art Museum. After Singapore the exhibition will continue to New Zealand, Taiwan, Jakarta, and Manila.

This is the first exhibition of Olafur Eliasson in South East Asia. To make up for the carbon footprint, there has been a special focus on using lightweight material. There has been a special focus on transport. Therefor many artworks which were already in the area has been selected for the exhibition.

