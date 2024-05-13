EU and Vietnam joins hands for the environment

“Vietnam – EU joining hands for a clean environment”, this was the theme of an event in Ha Long city Yesterday, 12 May 2024. The event was held to create awareness of the work that has been done so far, and to ensure that it continues.

The event was hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Vietnam, the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee, the EU Delegation to Vietnam, and the Sun group.

One of the main themes were awareness of the marine environment, so stated the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Le Thi Hang. She underlined the work that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have done so far and thank the EU-nations who have helped greatly in making it possible. She hopes that the cooperation between Vietnam and EU will continue.

The head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam, Julien Guerrier, responded by highlighting the importance of events such as the “Vietnam – EU joining hands for a clean environment”-event to secure a sustainable future.

After the opening ceremony all the guest went down to the beach and engaged in waste collection.

Source: Vietnam +