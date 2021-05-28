Nokia will power east coast of Malaysia and the Philippines

Nokia Corp has been chosen by Allo Technology Sdn Bhd to deploy a gigabit fibre network in Melaka, Johor, Negri Sembilan and the east coast of Malaysia.

Allo, a Malaysian-based telecommunication service provider, aims to improve broadband quality and coverage, reduce broadband price and expand fibre networks in Malaysia in line with the government’s National Digital Network initiative.

The deployment is slated to be completed by the second quarter of 2021, and will include Nokia’s Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) solution and access management system, covering almost 150,000 home passes.

Once completed, end-users will be able to enjoy a high-speed broadband network and applications that require high capacity.

The future-ready fibre network will enable Allo to increase its revenue as it will be able to support new use cases like smart cities, smart poles, edge automation, 5G backhaul and enterprise services, while Nokia’s solution will enable Allo to better manage bandwidth in line with the requirement for different services.

Allo CEO Rodzi Ahmad said that by utilising Nokia’s expertise, the group will be able to accelerate the rollout of fibre services over the next two years.