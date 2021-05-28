Sweden-S.E.A. Business Reset Summit was a success

Minister for Foreign Trade Anna Hallberg was a keynote speaker at the third edition of the Sweden-Southeast Asia Business Summit in Singapore on 25 May 2021.

The Summit, part of the Swedish Government’s investment promotion in the region, focused on the post-COVID-19 reset that is needed in the areas of sustainability and digitization. Companies in Southeast Asia and Sweden need to be prepared for the new business landscape as global markets begin their recovery. Around 300 Swedish companies are established in Southeast Asia, and in recent years Southeast Asian investment in Sweden has grown.

Click here to visit Virtual booths and see what Swedish companies can offer the region.