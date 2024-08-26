Nordic Film Festival 2024: A celebration of Scandinavian cinema

The Nordic Film Festival 2024 (September 13-21) is set to captivate audiences with a diverse and rich selection of films from Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. The festival promises to be a journey through Nordic history, culture, and breathtaking landscapes, showcasing exceptional cinematic storytelling from the region.

Here are the featured films:

“Hammarskjöld” (Sweden) : A speculative biopic exploring the mysterious death of UN Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld, a legendary anti-colonialist diplomat.

"Stormskerry Maja" (Finland) : A moving tale of resilience about a woman fighting to protect her family on a remote Finnish island during wartime.

"Listen Up" (Norway) : A comedy following Mahmoud, a second-generation Pakistani immigrant in Oslo, as he navigates family secrets and summer adventures.

"The Promised Land" (Denmark): An epic historical drama starring Mads Mikkelsen, centered on an ambitious captain facing a ruthless nobleman in 18th century Denmark.

The Nordic Film Festival 2024 is jointly presented by the Embassy of Denmark, the Embassy of Finland, the Royal Norwegian Embassy, and the Embassy of Sweden in Singapore. The festival is organized in partnership with The Projector and DNB, with additional support from Bolia, Bonne, Carlsberg, Vitamin Well, Jordan, and Wipak. The event is a testament to the collaborative spirit of the Nordic countries, bringing their stories and cinematic achievements to an international audience.

See more here: Nordic Film Festival 2024