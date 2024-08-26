Swedish Embassy in Singapore welcomes new Deputy Head of Mission

The Swedish Embassy in Singapore has officially welcomed Joakim Ladeborn as the new Deputy Head of Mission. Ladeborn, a seasoned diplomat with a distinguished career, arrived in Singapore after completing a two-year tenure at the Swedish Embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Ladeborn’s diplomatic career has seen him serve in various key positions around the world, with significant experience in Asia. Prior to his assignment in Tanzania, he held roles at Swedish missions in Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok. In a Facebook post on he expressed enthusiasm about returning to the region and highlighted Singapore’s importance as a global trading hub and a key partner for Sweden.

Beyond his professional ambitions, Ladeborn also shared his personal excitement about relocating to Singapore with his family. He noted his eagerness to explore the country’s rich cultural landscape, with a particular interest in its renowned culinary scene. “I am eager to explore the country with my family, not least trying all the amazing food that is available everywhere you go,” he added in the Facebook post.

Ladeborn’s arrival is expected to further contribute to the ongoing relationship between Sweden and Singapore. His extensive experience in diplomacy, particularly in Asia, positions him to play a key role in maintaining and potentially enhancing the strong ties between the two nations. As he assumes his new role, the embassy anticipates continued collaboration and the development of initiatives under his leadership.