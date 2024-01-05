Nordic Film Festival in Bangkok

On 19 and 20 January 2024, you can come along for The Nordic Film Festival hosted by the Nordic Embassies of both Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland!

The event takes place at the Danish Embassy in Bangkok, and tickets will soon be released – so keep yourself posted on the embassies Facebook pages, where more details are ought to be revealed soon.

Here are the following movies presented:

Riders of Justice (Denmark) on Friday, 19 January at 8.15 pm

Amundsen (Norway) on Friday, 19 January at 6 pm

Super Furball Saves the Future (Finland) on Saturday, 20 January at 6 pm

Triangle of Sadness (Sweden) on Saturday, 20 January at 7.45 pm

Source: Embassy of Denmark in Thailand