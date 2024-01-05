Community news / Denmark / Finland / Norway / Sweden

Nordic Film Festival in Bangkok

- by Sofie Rønnelund - Leave a Comment

On 19 and 20 January 2024, you can come along for The Nordic Film Festival hosted by the Nordic Embassies of both Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland!

The event takes place at the Danish Embassy in Bangkok, and tickets will soon be released – so keep yourself posted on the embassies Facebook pages, where more details are ought to be revealed soon.

Here are the following movies presented:

Riders of Justice (Denmark) on Friday, 19 January at 8.15 pm

Amundsen (Norway) on Friday, 19 January at 6 pm

Super Furball Saves the Future (Finland) on Saturday, 20 January at 6 pm

Triangle of Sadness (Sweden) on Saturday, 20 January at 7.45 pm

Source: Embassy of Denmark in Thailand 

Related posts:

No related posts.

About Sofie Rønnelund

Sofie Roennelund is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Sofie Rønnelund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *