Nordic Run Bangkok is back

Nordic Run in Bangkok returns on November 16 this year, following a successful debut in 2023 that drew over 500 participants to Benchakitti Park. The race will begin at 7 AM, offering both 5 km and 10 km routes.

Participation is free but spots are limited. Last year’s event filled up within an hour, so those interested should monitor the Nordic embassies’ social media channels for registration updates to secure a place. Registration will open here on the 28th of October

You can stay updated on the race by following the Facebook event here.