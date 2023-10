Nordic Run 2023 is set to be on Sunday, 29 October 2023 at Benjakitti Park in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event is free of charge, though it has limitations for numbers of participants. The number of participants is only 300 persons. You can either run for five kilometers or ten. The race will begin at 7 AM.

For anyone who is interested to join, please note the registration will be open soon on 17 October 2023.

Source: Jog & Joy