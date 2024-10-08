Danes Worldwide shortlist needed changes

Politicians, decision makers, experts and global Danes gathered on 28 August 2024 at Christiansborg, the home of the Danish Parliament, to discuss the many issues that global Danes experience in relation to Denmark.

Prior to this hearing, Danes Worldwide conducted a survey among 3000 Danes about their relationship to Denmark.

Every third of the Danes surveyed (36%) considered relatively few issues to be the most serious obstacles for them when considering returning home to Denmark. Almost all of them felt that not only themselves but also Denmark as a whole could benefit considerably by making a few simple corrections to facilitate this.

Make it easier for Danish young people to remain Danish citizens. The Danish Parliament should make an amendment to Section 8 of the Citizenship Act to facilitate this. When applying to remain a Danish citizen, registration in the citizen registry should be sufficient documentation that the young Dane “has lived in the kingdom” and the passport-issuing authorities should not additionally ask to see a Danish citizenship certificate.

Introduce and disseminate a fundamentally different approach in the Danish administration towards Danes returning home with international experience and a wish to contribute their acquired knowledge to the benefit of themselves and the Danish society. In particular, welcome the accompanying spouse and help him/her integrate in Denmark. Create also a special unit at the Danish Revenue Department which specializes in moving out and moving home for global Danes, so that communication and requirements are clear and consistent. Make it easy to understand for people without up-to-date knowledge of the Danish tax system what the rules are.

Establish clear criteria when young Danes return to Denmark after studying abroad how their grades and courses can be translated and qualify them to work in Denmark or continue their studies in Denmark. Create also a database of young Danes studying abroad where Danish companies can “shop” for talent.

Register Danes working in international organizations and involve them actively in dialogue with relevant authorities in Denmark to maximize utilization of their unique knowledge. A similar list already exists for Danes working in the EU administration.

Stop taking voting rights away for Danes just because they live abroad.

Nothing in the above shortlist of requirements seem to be of a political nature but rather administrative. Get on with it!