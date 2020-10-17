Norway and Finland celebrated the 75th Anniversary of Vietnam Meteorology and Hydrology

The Norwegian Chargé d’affaires Mr Jan Wilhelm Grythe and the Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam H.E. Kari Kahiluoto attended the 75th Anniversary Ceremony of Vietnam Meteorology and Hydrology on 3 October 2020.

It was a great opportunity for the Norwegian CDA to know more about the history of the Vietnam Meteorology and Hydrology as well as its contribution to the country’s socio-economic development.

Norway is also proud to partner with Vietnam in this area via a Norwegian Government funded regional project “Institutional support and capacity building for mitigation of weather and climate hazards” carried out in Bangladesh, Myanmar and Vietnam since 2013.