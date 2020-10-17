NordCham’s get together event is back on 30 Oct



The Nordic Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam announced on 14 October 2020 that their monthly get together event is back in Ho Chi Minh City.

Organizing together with European Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by YouGov, this evening will be the perfect way to prepare for Nordic Alumni Day 2020, the following Saturday 31 of October, from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM. You can find ticket details in this event.

The invitation said: We are looking forward to welcoming both members and friends of the Nordic Business Community in Vietnam for socializing and networking.

Come and join us to a great evening at Above Sky Bar in HCMC.

The event is free of charge and we have secured 50 tickets to a free beverage and following happy hour from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.

The Board Members and staff of NordCham are looking very much forward to seeing and catching up with you.