Finland supports project to assist urgent water resolution for Mekong delta

The Ambassador of Finland to Vietnam H.E. Mr. Kari Kahiluoto participated in a signing ceremony of a project named “Strengthening Communication Capacity for Better Climate Resilience in the Mekong River Delta project (CCBCR)” in Tien Giang province on 2 July 2020.

The CCBCR project was granted by the embassy of Finland in Hanoi to supports the aims of the Vietnam government’s Resolution No. 120/NQ-CP and the special attention on sustainability issues in the Mekong region. It addresses the most urgent needs and important issues of the Mekong River Delta provinces, particularly the drought and saline intrusion.

This project will be implemented by a local non-government organisation namely “Center for Environment and Community Assets Development (CECAD)” from 2020 – 2022. The project covers Mekong River Delta provinces with focusing its pilot in Tien Giang province.

The event has been organized in Tien Giang province. Attended the signing ceremony, were representatives from Mekong River Delta provinces such as Long An, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Kien Giang and Ca Mau provinces.

The Embassy expects that the project will provide a significant contribution for addressing the drought and saline intrusion in Mekong River Delta provinces by developing communication capacity. Thereby it will enhance socio-economic development and support mitigation of climate change in the Mekong River Delta. The CCBCR project also expects to contribute to increasing international attention on the environmental and societal situation of the Mekong Delta.

The Ambassador also had a meeting with Vice Chairman of Tien Giang Province People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan after the signing ceremony.