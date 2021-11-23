Norway-based DVB journalist recognized with International Press Freedom Award

Aye Chan Naing, executive director and chief editor of the independent Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB), was recently recognized with an International Press Freedom award for his efforts to keep Myanmar informed despite the risks to DVB’s journalists.

Aye Chan Naing is currently living in Norway, where DVB broadcasts via satellite into Myanmar and the biggest challenge of reporting from exile is depending on second-and third-hand sources, he said to VOA News.

“It’s very hard for us to be on the ground, so we have to depend on witnesses. The military has arrested over 100 journalists. And about 50 people are still being detained in prison,” he explained.

The International Press Freedom award was presented by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists and Aye Chan Naing was honored alongside journalists from Hong Kong, Guatemala, and Mozambique.

“I think this award will highlight the plight of our journalists on the ground, who are in prison, but also who are still struggling to report, risking their life, risking their future,” Aye Chan Naing said.